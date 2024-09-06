EFCC Returns 53 Cars Stolen From Canada To Embassy

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday handed over a total of $180,300 and 53 vehicles, fraudulently taken by some Nigerians from Canadian citizens to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the return of the recovered vehicles and funds, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede, stated that the Canadians were victims of cybercrimes.

He stressed that recovering and returning the assets reinforced the commission’s commitment to fighting financial crimes.

The EFCC Chairman said the event also emphasised the need for countries to collaborate to tackle financial and other forms of crime.

He said, “This is an occasion we are using to demonstrate our commitment to fighting financial crimes and to also collaborate with other countries and agencies around the world. It’s common knowledge that financial crimes have taken a new turn all across the globe.

“It has become a global problem. The people who perpetrate these crimes do so in a way that shows their activities are borderless and barbaric.

“They employ various means to ensure they move across jurisdictions. That’s why it has become very necessary and imperative for us to collaborate with our friends across the world.

“Most countries are collaborating with us in the fight against financial crimes. What you are witnessing today is a demonstration of that reinforced commitment. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been collaborating with us.

This collaboration has resulted in many recoveries and the impact of joint operations.”

Olukoyede noted that although the operations spanned several years, they ultimately led to significant recoveries.

He said, “We are here today to witness the handover of assets recovered on behalf of Canadian victims of cybercrime. The operations have taken a couple of years and have resulted in a substantial recovery.”

Olukoyede stated that Nigeria should not be seen as a hub of financial and other crimes, adding that the country does not tolerate criminal activities.

He said, “It is important for us to let our colleagues and friends from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police know that as an agency, the EFCC, and as a country, Nigeria is always ready to fight financial crimes. Nigeria should not necessarily be seen as a hub of financial crimes. It is a transit town, as are Canada and most countries across the world because people move from one jurisdiction to another.

“This is also a demonstration that the Nigerian government will never tolerate any act of financial crime.”

The EFCC Chairman pledged to investigate, prosecute, and recover assets for victims of financial crimes.

He said, “The Nigerian government does not tolerate financial crimes. Not only that, we will pursue, investigate, recover, prosecute, and ensure that victims are restituted. That is what we are doing today.”

Speaking on the recoveries, he said $164,000 was taken from Bogomas Elena, while one Sandra Butler was defrauded of $16,300.

He said, “In total, 53 vehicles were recovered on behalf of the victims. In one instance, $164,000 was taken from Elena, and $16,300 was also recovered. These will be handed over to the Canadian police to return to the victims.”

Providing background on the recovery process, Zonal Director of the Lagos Directorate, Micheal Wetkas, said the Canadian police approached the commission in 2012 regarding stolen vehicles that had gone missing en route from Canada.

He said, “All they provided us with were the vehicle registration numbers. From there, our team quickly traced the vehicles. At one point, we realised the scale of the operation, which was quite large, and it became known as Operation Hot Wheels.

“It was a joint operation between us and Canadian police officers. This collaboration led to the recovery of the 53 vehicles handed over today. Among them, nine were tracked from a vessel transporting them abroad back to Nigeria. That is the brief story behind the operation.”

He said Bogomas’ case was a romance scam reported to the commission.

“An intelligence-led investigation was painstakingly conducted, and investigators discovered that the fraudster had used the proceeds to purchase real estate in Lagos. This property was traced, confiscated, and the assets returned.

“Today, we are celebrating the recovery of $164,000 on behalf of Bogomas. The fraudster has been convicted, and another suspect is still on trial,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Canadian Police, Premier Secretary and Deputy High Commissioner of Canada, Robert Aboumitri, commended the EFCC for their efforts.

He said, “This is a testament to your professionalism and commitment to combating crime. I also cannot conclude my remarks without thanking the Government of Nigeria. If I may, Mr Executive Chairman, I’d like to add that we cover multiple countries, and many of them would be envious of the work you are doing here.

“This shows that you are one of the key partners in West Africa in the fight against crime. Thank you very much. We highly value this partnership and would like to elevate it to the highest level possible.”



