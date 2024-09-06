Breaking : Nigeria Wins First Paralympics Gold Medal In Paris , Shatters World Records

Nigeria’s Onyinyechi Mark has shattered the Paralympic record in the women’s 61kg powerlifting category, lifting an astounding 145kg.

This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record held by compatriot Lucy Ejike.

Mark’s performance has all but secured Nigeria’s first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with one lift remaining. Her closest competitor is attempting 138kg on her final lift, while Mark aims to further extend her record with a final attempt of 147kg.

Team Nigeria has a storied history in the Paralympics, consistently excelling in powerlifting and athletics. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Nigeria secured ten medals, including four golds. The team has been a dominant force in powerlifting, with athletes like Lucy Ejike and Bose Omolayo setting world records and winning multiple gold medals. Nigeria’s continued success at the Paralympics highlights the nation’s dedication to supporting and developing its para-athletes.



