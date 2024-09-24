EFCC Condemns Unauthorized Use of Its Operational Accoutrements For Skit Making

An old video, code-named: “EFCC and Army Wahala” is regaining traction across the social media. This, once again, compels the EFCC to reiterate its warning to skit makers and other social workers to desist from using the operational accoutrements of the Commission illegally and irresponsibly.

“EFCC and Army Wahala” is a caricature of the operational etiquette of the EFCC. The shameful characterization of supposed operatives of the Commission in the video unleashing terror on “suspects”, is not only embarrassing but indicative of deliberate attempt to cast shadows on the image of the EFCC.

Operatives of the EFCC are not bullies. They are trained as refined modern law enforcement officers rich in decency, civility and respect for members of the public, including suspects of economic and financial crimes.

Skit makers are warned again to desist from unauthorized use of the accoutrements of the Commission.



