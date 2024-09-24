Air Peace Reacts Shattered Windshield Plane

 The relevant Aviation agencies have not made any comment 24 hours after the windshield of an Air Peace plane got shattered while landing at the Abuja Airport on Monday 

It was reported that the aircraft which took of from Akure airport had a successful flight until it had a shattered windshield some minutes before landing 

None of the passengers were injured in the process 

On enquiries the spokeswoman of the Nigerian Accident Bureau while speaking to CKNNews on the incident on condition of anonymity said all enquiries on the matter should be channelled to NCAA which is the appropriate authority to speak on the matter 

Checks revealed that FAAN , NCAA have not issued a formal statement on the incident 

But Air Peace has issued a statement on the incident 

While acknowledging there was a crack on the plane's windshield, it described it as a " minor " incident 

Air Peace Statement 





