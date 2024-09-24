Breaking:Popular Islamic Singer Rukayat Gawat Is Dead

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Popular Nigerian Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso has passed away.

She was well-known for her captivating voice and religious music that resonated with many in the Muslim community.

The news of her death was shared by popular Ilorin based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

Her loss is deeply felt among her fans and the broader Islamic music scene – with the news of her death widely shared.

More Details Later



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال