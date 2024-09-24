Breaking:Popular Islamic Singer Rukayat Gawat Is Dead

Popular Nigerian Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso has passed away.

She was well-known for her captivating voice and religious music that resonated with many in the Muslim community.

The news of her death was shared by popular Ilorin based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh Islamic Da’awah his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

Her loss is deeply felt among her fans and the broader Islamic music scene – with the news of her death widely shared.

More Details Later







