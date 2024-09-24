Breaking:Nnamdi Kanu Forces Justice Nyako To Withdraw From His Trial During Court's Proceedings

Justice Binta Nyako of the the Federal High Court in Abuja has withdrawn from the treason trial of the self acclaimed leader of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Nyako announced her withdrawal on Tuesday shortly after Kanu demanded that the judge recuse herself from his trial.

At the mention of the case on Tuesday, Kanu’s lawyer, Alloy Ejimakor urged the court to postpone the commencement of trial, claiming that his client was denied the opportunity to prepare his defence.

But, before Ejimakor could conclude his submission , Kanu rose from where he sat in a dock and told his lawyer to sit down.

Kanu said: “Sit down! I say you should sit down,” adding “my lord, I have no confidence in this court any more and I ask you to recuse yourself because you did not abide by the decision of the Supreme Court.

“I can understand it if the DSS refuse to obey a court order, but for this court to refuse to obey an order of the Supreme Court is regrettable.

“I am asking you to recuse yourself from this case,” Kanu said.

Prosecution lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) urged the court to proceed with the trial but the judge decided otherwise.

Justice Binta proceeded to say: “I hereby recuse myself and remit the case-file back to the Chief Judge.”


Nnamdi Kanu has been returned to DSS custody 

