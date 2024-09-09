Breaking:DSS Arrest NLC President Ajaero

Operatives of the Department of the State Service, DSS, have arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero.

It was gathered that he was arrested this morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Ajaero was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom, UK, for an official assignment when DSS picked him up.

Alhough details of the arrest and the reasons are still sketchy, sources said he has been handed over to the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.

According to sources, Ajaero was billed to attend the conference of Trade Union Congress, TUC, in the UK holding today.

Recall that Ajaero has been on the radar of security agents recently.

The NLC President had Thursday, August 20, honoured an invitation by the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, arm of the Police Force.

This followed the Police summons on August 19, asking him to appear the next day, and threatening him with arrest should he fail to comply.

But Ajaero, through human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), wrote to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, explaining why he could not honour the summon on the said date.

He, however, informed the IGP that he would come on August 29, to respond to the alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.

True to his promise, Ajaero alongside Falana, Maxwell Opara, Deji Adeyanju, among other lawyers, and Labour leaders, went to the Force Headquarters to honour the Police summons.

Again, less than 24 hours later, the Police summoned the NLC President, and the General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, to appear at Force Headquarters on September 5.



