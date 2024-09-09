Breaking: DSS Invade SERAP Office

CKN NEWS
Operatives of the Department of State Services have invaded the office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The rights group raised the alarm in a post on its X handle on Monday, saying the DSS operatives were still in its office.

It said the operatives were asking for its directors, asking President Bola Tinubu to order a stand down of the men.



The post on X said: “Officers from Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation, and attack on the rights of Nigerians.”

