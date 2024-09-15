Breaking: Sowore Released After Initial Detention At Lagos Airport

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) detaining the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, has released the activist.

It was learnt on Sunday that following Sowore’s detention by the Immigration Service at the airport over a watchlist of the secret police, Department of State Service (DSS), it seized his passport and contacted the DSS.

It held the activist while it contacted the DSS and awaited ‘an order from above’.

Sowore was arrested and detained at the airport on Sunday immediately upon his arrival in Nigeria.

“I have just been released. My passport and everything have been returned to me,” Sowore said after his release. 

It reported earlier on Sunday that members of the Take It Back Movement and other activists had besieged the airport to await the activist’s return to the country.

Sowore had been with his family in the United States.

His flight left the Washington Dulles International Airport at 6.14 EDT and arrived in Lagos at around 9.43 WAT.

 SR

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال