Breaking: Sowore Released After Initial Detention At Lagos Airport

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) detaining the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, has released the activist.

It was learnt on Sunday that following Sowore’s detention by the Immigration Service at the airport over a watchlist of the secret police, Department of State Service (DSS), it seized his passport and contacted the DSS.

It held the activist while it contacted the DSS and awaited ‘an order from above’.

Sowore was arrested and detained at the airport on Sunday immediately upon his arrival in Nigeria.

“I have just been released. My passport and everything have been returned to me,” Sowore said after his release.

It reported earlier on Sunday that members of the Take It Back Movement and other activists had besieged the airport to await the activist’s return to the country.

Sowore had been with his family in the United States.

His flight left the Washington Dulles International Airport at 6.14 EDT and arrived in Lagos at around 9.43 WAT.

