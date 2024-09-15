Breaking: Sowore Arrested At Airport On Arrival From USA

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Sowore was arrested at the airport on Sunday immediately upon his arrival in Nigeria.

Members of the Take It Back Movement and other activists had besieged the airport to await the activist’s return to the country.

Sowore had been with his family in the United States.

His flight left the Washington Dulles International Airport at 6.14 EDT and arrived in Lagos at around 9.43 WAT.

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, it has earlier been reported that a DSS memo ordering the arrest of the convener of Sowore upon his arrival in Nigeria had leaked.

