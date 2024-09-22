Breaking : INEC Set To Declare APC Winner Of Edo Guber Election..APC Leads PDP With Over 70,000 Votes

With practically all the results from the last Guber election declared, INEC will anytime from now declare the candidate of the APC winner of the Edo Gubernatorial election held on Saturday 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far released the results of 17 local government areas.

CKNNews reports that APC candidate has won 11 out of the 16 local governments, so far collated and declared by INEC.

In the results declared so far, Okpebholo has secured 275,329 votes while Ighodalo has polled 195,954 votes, leaving a margin of 79,375.

Ikpoba-Okha is the only LGA where result is being expected.

 Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State lost his local government, Oredo Local Government Area, to the All Progressives Congress in the governorship election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

According to the result declared by the commission on Sunday in Benin City, the state capital, the candidate of the APC, Senator Monday Okpebholo, polled a total of 30,780 votes in the LG, while Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party secured 24,938 votes.

Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party polled 5389 votes.

Ighodalo of the PDP is Obaseki’s anointed candidate in the elelection.

