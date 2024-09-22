Breaking: Collation Of Election Of Edo Guber Election Results Begins

The collation of Edo State Gubernatorial election have started at the INEC office in Benin

Leading the collation is the Returning Officer for the election Prof Mohammed Farouk , the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Minna

The collation starts with

1. Igueben LGA :

APC 5907 .. PDP: 8470





2. Esan West LGA

APC : 12, 952 .. PDP: 11, 004





3. Owan West LGA

APC..12,277.. PDP 11, 284





4. Uhunmwonde LGA

APC: 8,776 ..PDP : 9, 339





5. Ovia North East LGA

APC : 13,225.. PDP : 15, 311





6. Esan South East

APC: 8,398 .. PDP: 14 , 199





7. Egor LGA

APC : 16 , 760 ..PDP : 14 , 658





8. Akoko Edo LGA

APC : 34 , 847 ..PDP : 15, 865





9. Esan Central LGA

APC: 10,990.. PDP: 8, 618





10. Esan North East

APC: 10 , 648 .. PDP: 12, 522