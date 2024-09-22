Breaking: Collation Of Election Of Edo Guber Election Results Begins

The collation of Edo State Gubernatorial election have started at the INEC office in Benin
Leading the collation is the Returning Officer for the election Prof Mohammed Farouk , the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Minna
The collation starts with
1. Igueben LGA :
APC 5907 .. PDP: 8470
2. Esan West LGA
APC : 12, 952 .. PDP: 11, 004
3. Owan West LGA
APC..12,277.. PDP 11, 284
4. Uhunmwonde LGA
APC: 8,776 ..PDP : 9, 339
5. Ovia North East LGA
APC : 13,225.. PDP : 15, 311
6. Esan South East
APC: 8,398 .. PDP: 14 , 199
7. Egor LGA
APC : 16 , 760 ..PDP : 14 , 658
8. Akoko Edo LGA
APC : 34 , 847 ..PDP : 15, 865
9. Esan Central LGA
APC: 10,990.. PDP: 8, 618
10. Esan North East
APC: 10 , 648 .. PDP: 12, 522