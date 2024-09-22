Breaking: Collation Of Election Of Edo Guber Election Results Begins

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The collation of Edo State Gubernatorial election have started at the INEC office in Benin

Leading the collation is the Returning Officer for the election Prof Mohammed Farouk , the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Minna

The collation starts with 

1. Igueben  LGA  : 

APC 5907 .. PDP: 8470


2. Esan West LGA

APC  : 12, 952 .. PDP: 11, 004


3. Owan West LGA

APC..12,277.. PDP 11, 284


4. Uhunmwonde LGA

APC: 8,776 ..PDP  : 9, 339


5. Ovia North East LGA

APC : 13,225.. PDP : 15, 311


6. Esan South East 

APC: 8,398 .. PDP: 14 , 199


7. Egor LGA 

APC : 16 , 760 ..PDP : 14 , 658


8. Akoko Edo LGA

APC : 34 , 847 ..PDP : 15, 865


9. Esan Central LGA

APC: 10,990.. PDP: 8, 618


10. Esan North East 

APC: 10 , 648 .. PDP: 12, 522

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال