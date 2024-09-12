Breaking :DSS, Police Take Over Palace Of Obokun Of Ijesaland As Death Rumours Spread

There is heavy security presence at the palace of Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, over the rumored death of the monarch.

The 87-year-old Aromolaran has been on the throne for 42 years.

It was learnt that Oba Aromolaran was admitted at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State till Wednesday.

A family source said: “We are crying and mourning presently. We are not even picking calls from outsiders but I can’t ignore your own that is why.

“They are moving personal belongings of the king out of the palace as I am speaking with you.”

Another security source said: “Operatives of Nigeria Police and Department of State Service(DSS) have taken over the palace as we have also shut the gates.”