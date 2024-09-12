Breaking: APC Pulls Out Of Edo Election Peace Accord

Less than two hours before the signing of the Peace Accord between contending political parties ahead of the September 21 governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it was not disposed to signing the peace accord.

This position is barely 12 hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki while receiving the Chairman of the Presidential Peace Committee, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar said his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may not sign the peace accord because the party have lost faith in the police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat, Emperor Jarret Tenebe said the reasons for their declining to sign among others was that for over two months after a police inspector Onuh Akor who was the orderly to the candidate of the party, Sen Monday Okpebholo was shot and killed along Airport Road, nobody has been arrested and prosecuted, despite claims by the former Commissioner of Police, Funsho who “told Nigerians that the command had the names of those who murdered Inspector Onuh Akor at the Benin airport.”

He said instead of them being arrested, Governor Godwin Obaseki is allegedly keeping them in the government house.

Tenebe said, “This failure of the police has emboldened the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his Peoples Democratic Party to attack members of our political party at rally grounds and in their private business premises ceaselessly.”

He claimed that the governor has made inflammatory statements that have undermined his position as the Chief Security Officer of the State.

He chronicled the various attacks the APC campaign team have suffered in different communities Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Esan West local government area while mobilising supporters for the election.

“In the wake of this very worrisome and dangerous trend, Governor Obaseki kept mute and refused to condemn the attacks as the Chief Security Officer of the state. Instead, one Odion Olaye, the Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Edo State, while in the company of Obaseki, openly threatened the country that, “Nigeria will burn if INEC fails to declare the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the September 21, 2024 gubernatorial election.”

He mentioned several other chieftains of the PDP who he alleged have publicly boasted that they would do anything and go away with it and that the party’s petition to the police about these incidents with the names of suspects attached have not been treated.

He said “The summary of these episodes is the unwillingness of Obaseki to embrace peace and the refusal of the security agencies to guarantee a peaceful environment for the conduct of September 21st, 2024 scheduled election.”

As part of its demand to sign the peace accord, Tenebe said the police should be seen to taking steps to declare those fingered in the killing of the police allegedly being hidden in government wanted.

The Nation