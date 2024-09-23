Breaking: Air Peace Plane Windshield Shatters On Landing At Abuja Airport

A potentially hazardous incident occurred earlier on Monday involving an Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft operated by Air Peace Airlines.

As the plane descended into Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the windshield shattered.

Fortunately, despite the alarming nature of this event, the flight, which had departed from Akure in Ondo State at 8:30 am, landed at 9:40 am without further incident.

Notably, among the passengers on board was human rights advocate Omoyele Sowore, who was travelling to Abuja to attend a scheduled court trial who posted it on his X

Although the flight crew opted not to disclose the incident to the passengers, sources close to the matter revealed that it sparked significant concern within the aviation industry, given the rarity of such occurrences.

It was further learnt that following the incident, Air Peace cancelled its Abuja to Lagos flight and also its planned Akure to Lagos flight.

“Although the crew did not inform the passengers, it created serious panic in the industry because this is very rare. But they’re covering it up,” the source said.

However, efforts made by to to reach the Managing Director/Chief Executive Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Bunmi Onabanjo Kuku, for comments failed as she did not answer her calls.

She also did not reply to a text message sent to her.

Mrs. Ijeoma Nwosu-Igbo, FAAN General Manager, Public Affairs and Protocol and Passages, said she was not authorised to offer any comment.

Efforts to reach the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) also failed as its Director, Public Affairs, Wunmi Oladeji, did not answer her calls or reply to a text message sent to her.

However, a staff member of Air Peace, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that it was only a crack that was detected, and it was promptly repaired.

"It was a crack that was noticed, and, of course, as soon as it was detected, we immediately called for repairs. That’s why we brought in another aircraft to operate that flight.

"It wasn't a cause for panic. This information was even communicated at the airport.

“I can tell you for free that it was a crack. The same aircraft has operated several flights today after the repair. Our team came in from Lagos with a replacement windshield, and the aircraft has been flying since. I believe it's still in operation now."

The Air Peace source insisted that the issue had been rectified and confirmed that the incident occurred early on Monday.

The source said, "It has been rectified. This happened early in the morning. Our crew flights usually start in the morning, so I'm surprised this has become an issue."

When asked about the panic caused by the incident, he said, "Sorry, I think this is an overreaction by some passengers. We informed them that the flight would be delayed due to operational reasons, which were stated clearly. However, you know how people react when given such information.

"The aircraft had a crack, and I can confirm that it was replaced immediately. Our team flew in from Lagos with an extra windshield, and the repair was done quickly. That same aircraft has flown three flights today.”

"Yes, there might have been a delay in service, but the flight did operate. We replaced the affected aircraft, and it’s now operating other services," the source added.

Source : SR