Army Raids ‘Yahoo Training School’ In Delta, Arrests 100

byCKN NEWS -
Over 100 youths suspected of involvement in internet fraud were arrested by military personnel from the 3 Battalion Nigerian Army Barracks in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The arrests were made following intelligence reports that led to the discovery of an HK (Hustle Kingdom) School, known for training aspiring cybercriminals.

Sources revealed that approximately 150 suspects were arrested in raids conducted on Saturday.

It was gathered that the alleged owner of the HK school, along with his accomplices, was also arrested.

The suspects have been handed over to the police in Ekpan, Uvwie, for further investigation and prosecution.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Delta, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrests but did not provide further details on how the suspects were apprehended.



CKN NEWS

