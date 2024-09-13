Another Popular Nollywood Actor Exits Mother Earth

Another popular veteran Nollywood actor known as Big Larry is dead

CKNNews gathered that he died last night from undisclosed ailment

Larry has featured in several nollywood movies as well as stage performances

He has also co direct a couple of other movies

His cause of death is not yet known but his colleagues and fans have taken to social media to pay their tributes

This year alone several known actors and actresses have died

They include Mr Ibu , Junior Pope and a host of others too numerous to mention

In August, legendary singer, songwriter, actress, and human rights activist Onyeka Onwenu was announced dead.

The icon collapsed after performing at the 80th birthday party of Stella Okolie in Lagos and was rushed to Reddington Hospital in Lagos, where she passed away.

In June, veteran Nollywood actress Stella Ikwuegbu was announced dead. The sad news was made known by movie producer Stanley Nwoko, otherwise known as Stanley Ontop, via his Instagram page. He revealed that the actress left the world on Sunday, June 16th, after battling with leg cancer.

A week before her death, the Yoruba Nollywood industry was mourning as they lost one of their veterans, Dayo Adewunmi, popularly known as Sule Suebebe. The actor died at an undisclosed hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In April, Nollywood lost another veteran, Zulu Adigwe, whose cause of death till date remains unknown. Two weeks before his death, young actor, Junior Pope had died after drowning while returning from a movie location with his colleagues in a boat at Anam River in Anambra State.

A day before JP’s demise, upcoming actress, Jumoke Aderounmu, who was a cast in Funke Akindele’s TV series, Jenifa Dairy, had died at the age of 40.

On March 24th, veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, who had been battling kidney for almost a year kicked the bucket. A week before his death, Nollywood producer and marketer, Ikechukwu Nnadi better known as Andy Best had passed on after a prolonged ailment at a private clinic in Owerri, Imo State.

In February, Yoruba actor, Sisi Quadri passed away after he was rushed to the hospital in his hometown of Iwo, Osun State, after suffering persistent hiccups which were caused by kidney-related issues. As Sisi Quadri was been laid to rest, Veteran actor, Mr Ibu gave up the ghost at Evercare Hospital, following a cardiac arrest.



