Wife Of Popular Nigerian Pastor Dies At 55

The wife of the General Overseer, Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC) Rev. Fola Achudume is dead.

VLBC Assistant General Overseer, Pastor Adeoye Adeyanju, broke the news of the sudden death during Sunday service in Abeokuta.

Adeyanju, noted that Rev. Fola Achudume died in early hours of Saturday.

“At this juncture, I want to announce to VLBC members, everyone, friends that early hours of yesterday, our mother, Rev. Fola Achudume has gone to be with the lord ,” he said.

She will be 56 in September 6.

The Church is a statement on its Facebook page issued by David Lawrence-Achudume said the demise of Achudume was with a heavy heart, and gratitude to God, adding that the family of Victory Life Bible Church(VLBC) and all her children all over the world appreciate God for her impactful life.

‘With heavy hearts and gratitude to God, we announce the transition of our esteemed Lead Pastor, Rev Fola Achudume unto glory. Her passing occurred on Saturday 3rd August, 2024.

“As a teacher, prophet, pastor, mentor, role model and mother, she touched countless lives, inspiring many to grow in their faith and walk closely with the Lord’, the statement reads

‘The family of Victory Life Bible Church and all her children all over the world appreciate God for her impactful life and will continue to remember her legacy of faith, prayer and steadfastness. May her soul rest in perfect peace’, the statement added

Reacting to the demise of the Marriage and Leadership coach, the Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress, Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, described the transition of Achudume as the worst news of the year.

He said, “Unfortunately, people that I called have confirmed this worst news of the year, it is a family that I am very close to, and I am already on my way to their house to register my condolence. So hard to believe! So saddening! My consolation is that she has gone to join the saints”.



