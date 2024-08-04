Day 4: Protesters Continue Protest In Kano Despite Tinubu’s Broadcast

Hundreds of protesters on Sunday hit Kano streets in continuation of the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger and bad governance.

The protest was coming few hours after President Bola Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast told the youths that he heard them loud and clear and the protest should be suspended.

It was also coming as the Kano State government relaxed the 24-hours curfew by six hours (8am to 2pm) to ease the toll the curfew has on residents.

The protesters mostly youths were said to have carried out the protest around Bakin Zuwo and Koki in Dala Local Government area, Sharada in Kano Municipal and Gadon Kaya in Gwale Local Government areas.

They were seen displaying the Russian flag saying they will return to Russian President, Putin for help.

An eyewitness in Bakin Zuwo, Malam Salisu said the protesters in their large numbers hit the street to protest against bad governance.

“I saw the protesters in their numbers around 10am. They were holding the Russian flag. They were protesting against the bad governance issues of insecurity and hardship among others,” Salisu said.

Another resident, took to his x-handle @Tkr__khalifa to tweet a video of the protester around Bakin Zuwo displaying the Russian flag and chanting “koya gyara sai ya sauka” literally means “whether he adjust or not, he must go”.

The tweet also carries the caption, “Hunger protest continues in Kano for the fourth day. This is coming after the hopeless speech by the President of the country.”