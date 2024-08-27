UK Announces More Companies Licensed To Sponsor Nigerians’ Work Visa ( See Full List )

The United Kingdom has increased the number of organisations licensed to sponsor workers on the worker and temporary worker immigration routes.



Checks showed that the list which was updated on Friday, August 23, has 119,195 approved companies.The approved updated list now contains 119,195 companies.



Interested Nigerians are advised to visit the listed company’s website and search for available vacancies.

A breakdown shows that the approved companies are in technology, commerce, education, media and advertisement, and engineering sectors, among others.

According to the UK government, a Skilled Worker visa allows you to come to or stay in the UK for an eligible job with an approved employer.

The UK government, in a note on its website, said: “The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility: senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.

Read Also: Visa fees should be refunded if application is denied – Kim Oprah

“You must have a job offer from an approved UK employer before you apply for a Skilled Worker visa.

Approved employers are also known as sponsors, because they are sponsoring you to come to or stay in the UK.”

Here is a list of some of the approved companies:

1. McMullan Shellfish





2. (IECC Care) Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited





3. *ABOUTCARE HASTINGS LTD





4. Â£ ESS LTD





5. @ Architect UK Ltd





6. @ Home Accommodation Services Ltd





7. @ Home Accommodation Services Ltd





8. @ Ur Eaz Ltd





9. @@@ FILER LIMITED





10. [AI] INFINITI LIMITED





11. `Brunswick Stores Limited





12. #NAME?





13. 003 Ltd





14. 007 Taxi Limited





15. 0086 Ltd





16. 00Nation Limited





17. 00Nation Limited





18. 01 ACCOUNTING SERVICES LTD





19. 012 Global Ltd





20. 023 LTD





21. 09 Care Limited





22. 0xA Technologies Ltd





23. 1 ACE TRAINING LIMITED





24. 1 ALS LIMITED





25. 1 AND 1 ROUGAMO LIMITED





26. 1 And 5 Tech Ltd





27. 1 Answer Insurance Services LTD.





28. 1 Bishops Avenue Limited





29. 1 Digitals Europe Limited





30. 1 Eclipse Care Solutions Limited





31. 1 Green Foods Ltd





32. 1 Homecare ltd





33. 1 Indus Limited





34. 1 Key Solution Limited





35. 1 Kings Dental Limited





36. 1 Life London Limited





37. 1 MODEL MANAGEMENT LONDON LIMITED





38. 1 Oak Home Care





39. 1 Oak Leisure Ireland Ltd





40. 1 PhysioUK Limited





41. 1 REPAIR LTD





42. 1 Stop Print Ltd





43. 1 STOP REC LIMITED





44. 10 Europe Limited





45. 10 Europe Limited





46. 10 Squared Ltd





47. 100 Percent Cornwall Ltd





48. 100 SHAPES LTD





49. 100% HALAL MEAT STORES LTD





50. 1000 Trades Limited





51. 1000heads Ltd





52. 100Starlings Ltd





53. 101 A+D Ltd.





54. 101 Harley Street LTD





55. 101 Healthcare ltd





56. 101 Ways Limited





57. 1010 Restaurant @ The Blacksmiths arms





58. 105 West Architects Ltd





59. 1066 PLUMBING AND HEATING LTD





60. 107 Cannon Street Limited

The full list of approved companies can be found

here:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/66c84b0007733cc4df618245/2024-08-23_-_Worker_and_Temporary_Worker.csv





