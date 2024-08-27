UK Announces More Companies Licensed To Sponsor Nigerians’ Work Visa ( See Full List )

The United Kingdom has increased the number of organisations licensed to sponsor workers on the worker and temporary worker immigration routes.  


Checks showed that the list which was updated on Friday, August 23, has 119,195 approved companies.The approved updated list now contains 119,195 companies.  


Interested Nigerians are advised to visit the listed company’s website and search for available vacancies.

A breakdown shows that the approved companies are in technology, commerce, education, media and advertisement, and engineering sectors, among others.
According to the UK government, a Skilled Worker visa allows you to come to or stay in the UK for an eligible job with an approved employer.  

The UK government, in a note on its website, said: “The skilled worker route includes charity workers, skilled workers, creative workers, global business mobility: senior or specialist workers, and international sportspersons.

“You must have a job offer from an approved UK employer before you apply for a Skilled Worker visa.
Approved employers are also known as sponsors, because they are sponsoring you to come to or stay in the UK.”  

Here is a list of some of the approved companies: 

1. McMullan Shellfish


2. (IECC Care) Independent Excel Care Consortium Limited


3. *ABOUTCARE HASTINGS LTD


4. Â£ ESS LTD


5. @ Architect UK Ltd


6. @ Home Accommodation Services Ltd


8. @ Ur Eaz Ltd


9. @@@ FILER LIMITED


10. [AI] INFINITI LIMITED


11. `Brunswick Stores Limited


12. #NAME?


13. 003 Ltd


14. 007 Taxi Limited


15. 0086 Ltd


16. 00Nation Limited


18. 01 ACCOUNTING SERVICES LTD


19. 012 Global Ltd


20. 023 LTD


21. 09 Care Limited


22. 0xA Technologies Ltd


23. 1 ACE TRAINING LIMITED


24. 1 ALS LIMITED


25. 1 AND 1 ROUGAMO LIMITED


26. 1 And 5 Tech Ltd


27. 1 Answer Insurance Services LTD.


28. 1 Bishops Avenue Limited


29. 1 Digitals Europe Limited


30. 1 Eclipse Care Solutions Limited


31. 1 Green Foods Ltd


32. 1 Homecare ltd


33. 1 Indus Limited


34. 1 Key Solution Limited


35. 1 Kings Dental Limited


36. 1 Life London Limited


37. 1 MODEL MANAGEMENT LONDON LIMITED


38. 1 Oak Home Care


39. 1 Oak Leisure Ireland Ltd


40. 1 PhysioUK Limited


41. 1 REPAIR LTD


42. 1 Stop Print Ltd


43. 1 STOP REC LIMITED


44. 10 Europe Limited


46. 10 Squared Ltd


47. 100 Percent Cornwall Ltd


48. 100 SHAPES LTD


49. 100% HALAL MEAT STORES LTD


50. 1000 Trades Limited


51. 1000heads Ltd


52. 100Starlings Ltd


53. 101 A+D Ltd.


54. 101 Harley Street LTD


55. 101 Healthcare ltd


56. 101 Ways Limited


57. 1010 Restaurant @ The Blacksmiths arms


58. 105 West Architects Ltd


59. 1066 PLUMBING AND HEATING LTD


60. 107 Cannon Street Limited

The full list of approved companies can be found

 here: 

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/66c84b0007733cc4df618245/2024-08-23_-_Worker_and_Temporary_Worker.csv



