Digital Switch Over (DSO): Local Set-Top Box Manufacturers Express Concern Over Planned Improper Use Of NBC's N10bn Grant

The National Broadcasting Commission's (NBC) recent N10 billion grant has renewed interest in Nigeria's long and troubled journey to Digital switchover (DSO) in broadcasting.

The Set Top Box Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (STBMAN), represented by its Chairman, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa, has expressed serious concerns about the direction of Nigeria's Digital Switch Over (DSO) project, blaming the delays on corruption or incompetence within the relevant agencies.

In a Press Release made available yesterday in Abuja, the STBMAN highlighted the significant challenges impeding the DSO's progress. Originally, the project was intended to transition Nigeria from analogue to digital broadcasting, following the country's obligations under the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) protocol. The initiative, which began with high hopes, aimed to cover all 36 states by June 2017, a target that has repeatedly been missed.

Ohuabunwa explained that the setbacks began during the pilot phase in 2015, which was marred by misinformation and intervention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). These challenges eroded international business partners' confidence, resulting in only partial coverage in a few states and cities, including Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, leaving the majority of the country unserviced.





















Criticism was also directed at the NBC, which oversees the DSO project. According to Ohuabunwa, NBC has failed to show the necessary leadership, resulting in wasted investments and growing distrust among both domestic and foreign stakeholders. He emphasised that, despite the federal government's financial support, the project has stalled, with funds misappropriated or diverted.

The STBMAN Chairman questioned NBC's recent decisions, particularly the transition from previously agreed-upon Set Top Box specifications to a new hybrid Android/DTH model. He warned that this change could render significant investments by local manufacturers obsolete, as well as contradict the government's local content policies.

The association also expressed concern about the potential financial burden on Nigerian consumers, who would have to purchase new Android-based boxes to transition away from the "Free TV" model that had been promised. Ohuabunwa argued that this shift would not only result in economic losses but would also stifle Nigeria's technological development.

The STBMAN went on to say, "Against this backdrop, we believe Mr. President, a believer in Nigerians' entrepreneurial spirit, will not let these efforts go to waste." Unlike previous Presidents, the current one understands and benefits from a technology-driven economy and the benefits that come with it, and will thus support the transition's completion.

"We are therefore drawing the attention of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and the Federal Government to the planned wrong utilisation of the N10 billion grant by the NBC, which if not halted NOW, may follow in the footsteps of the previous case, which is still pending in court".

"We have taken this step in the firm belief and support that governmental actions are tailored for the good of the people, and for that reason, no sacrifice is too much to make; however, circumstances may compel us to take measures that will salvage our already tainted images from further destruction by actions the NBC, which, despite its numerous assurances, has done little or

Nothing but subjecting us to ridicule and embarrassment from our business partners, particularly banks and foreign associates."

The STBMAN concluded with a request for immediate action from the Federal Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It demanded that NBC convene a general stakeholders meeting with key industry players such as the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) and the Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) to discuss and agree on the next steps.

They also insisted that the existing DSO framework, established by the 2015 Government White Paper, be maintained and that no new specifications or licenses be introduced without widespread agreement.

The STBMAN's concerns reflect a broader frustration within the broadcasting sector about the direction of the DSO project, with many fearing that without immediate intervention, the project will never fully materialise, jeopardising the nation's technological and economic advancement