Two Robbers Sentenced To Death In Delta

A Delta State High Court sitting in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, has sentenced one Mr Bright Ossai and Mr Izagwu Obodo to death by hanging for armed robbery, murder respectively.

Mr Bright Ossai was accused of robbing one Hycent Abandy of his Denstar Motorcycle while armed with a gun at Owessi Street Kwale.

He was said to have been apprehended on the spot when Hycent raised alarm.

The Police who rushed to the scene, rescued the victim and recovered the gun from the armed robber.

The Police recovered another motorcycle he had earlier robbed while armed which he sold to to one Mr Ebele Pius.

Two witnesses testified, while the defendant testified but did not call any witness.

The court, presided over by Justice F. O Enenmo, sentenced Bright Ossai to death by hanging while Mr Ebele Pius bagged 10 years imprisonment with hard labour or a fine of N500, 000, 000.

In case no. file Hck/13c/2021, another defendant Izagwu Obodo on the 21 August 2021 was alleged to have murdered one Nonso Dibia by shooting him with a gun.

The prosecution led by C. O Onoberhie- Oberuomo called three witnesses and tendered various exhibits while the Defendant testified without calling any witness.

Justice F. O Enenmo in his judgement, found the defendant guilty and sentenced him to death by hanging.