Anambra Commissioner, Wife Kidnapped On Their Way To Attend Gov Soludo Daughter's Wedding

The Anambra State Commissioner for Youth, Hon. Patrick Aghamba and his wife have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

CKNNews gathered that in the process of the abduction, the Commissioner’s Special Assistant was reportedly killed by the assailants.

A of the time of filing this report, it is not clear if the incident happened in Anambra State but it was gathered that the trio were on their way to Abuja to attend the wedding reception of the first daughter of Governor Charles Soludo, Adaora when the incident happened.

Recall that Hon Patrick Aghamba just flagged off the One Youth Two Skills program of the state government and had also attended the traditional wedding ceremony of the Governor’s daughter at Isiofia last Saturday in Aguata local government area.