Tragedy Averted As BBnaija Housemate Almost Drowned In Pool

Big Brother Naija housemate Tjay experienced a distressing near-drowning episode during Thursday’s pool party.

The 33-year-old doctor was seen having fun in the pool with fellow housemates when he lost his footing and struggled to stay afloat.

In a viral video, Tjay is seen desperately trying to maintain his balance and keep his head above water, but his distress went unnoticed by the others until his partner, Ben, came to his rescue.

The incident caused commotion as housemates rushed in to give a helping

It was learnt that the incident took the organizers of the reality show by surprise

He was later attended to and all seems to be well again