Gov Sanwoolu Visits Onyeka Onwenu's Sons ( Pictures)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the legendary Nigerian singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, who passed away on 30 July at 72.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on X.com on Saturday.

Sharing photos, he wrote, “I visited the family of the late Onyeka Onwenu to extend my heartfelt condolences.

“Her extraordinary life and the lasting impact she made with her timeless songs have solidified her legacy.





“The vibrant spirit she embodied and the joy she shared through her artistry will always remain in our hearts.

“May God grant her family the strength to endure this loss and the comfort to cherish and honour the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.”

Onwenu, a renowned singer and actress, passed away on Tuesday night, 30 July, at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at a birthday party.