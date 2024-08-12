Revealed: Judge Who Restricted Abuja Protesters To A Stadium From Wike’s Village..Prof Odinkalu





Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, who gave the order restricting protesters of the just concluded #EndBadGovernance demonstration to MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, hails from Obi Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, like Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Chidi Odinkalu, a Professor of Practice in International Human Rights Law at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, drew attention to this, on Sunday.

“I didn’t really want to be the person saying it but the @fcthighcourt judge who gave the order to kettle #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protesters in the Moshood Abiola Stadium just happened to come from the same village as the Minister of the FCT, the plaintiff. Calculate the odds!” the professor tweeted.

Oriji issued the order while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application brought before the court by Wike, and argued by Ogwu Onoja.

Wike contended that the Federal Government was not opposed to the protest.

However, he noted that intelligence and security reports indicated that some elements within the leadership of the protesters intended to use the protest to cause havoc, damage public facilities, block roadways and disturb public peace.

The minister reported that when he contacted security agencies to ensure the protest does not escalate into criminality or disturbance, he was informed that they were not adequately equipped to manage potential crises on short notice.

Thus, it was deemed better to prevent the protest to avoid any issues.

The minister presented an exhibit from the “Take it Back Movement, FCT,” signed by Damilare Adenola, which allegedly threatened to invade the Presidential Villa and damage the outer wires facing the Aso Rock during the protest while claiming that the group demanded the FCT provide them with lighting and toilet facilities during the protest.

Wike applied for an interim injunction restraining the leaders of the protesting groups from gathering or parading along any road, streets, offices, or public premises within the FCT from August 1-10, or any other day thereafter, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The respondents in the suit are Omoyele Sowore, Damilare Adenola, Adama Ukpabi, Tosin Harsogba, persons unknown, and the Inspector-General of Police, among others.

In his ruling, Justice Oriji acknowledged that the protesters had the right to protest but restricted them to the stadium due to the concerns expressed by the FCT minister.

“In light of the above, the court finds it appropriate and expedient to grant an order under the omnibus or general prayer to ensure that the rights of the protesters are upheld while preventing negative impacts on other citizens’ rights to movement and ensuring that properties and public facilities are not destroyed,” the judge held.

The protest held at the venue for days until the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police opened fire on protesters and journalists.