D’Tigress’ Wakama Named Best Female Basketball Coach Of Paris Olympics

Head coach of the Nigerian women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, has been named as the best female basketball coach at the Paris 2024 Olympics campaign.

“Best coach of #Paris2024    Women’s Basketball.. Rene Wakama, Nigeria 🇳🇬,” the International Basketball Federation announced on X, formerly Twitter on Saturday.

Wakama, the first Nigerian female basketball coach, guided Nigeria to a historical quarter-finals spot in Paris which is the first time an African team (both men and women) reach that level of the competition.

Despite losing 74-88 to Team USA, her leadership and coaching system caught the eyes of FIBA officials who voted for her.

Appointed in June 2023 amid widespread scepticism because of her limited international experience, the 32-year-old shattered records and made history at the summer games.

