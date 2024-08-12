Philip Shaibu Resumes Office As Edo Deputy Governor, Warns Staff

The reinstated deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has resumed office and has directed his staff to follow suit.

Shaibu, who announced his resumption via a video on X, directed all his staff to do the same by resuming their duties from the office of the deputy governor.

He wrote: “In adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I announce my official resumption to the office. God Bless Edo State, God Bless Nigeria.”

The Edo State House of Assembly had impeached Shaibu following his face-off with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

But, the Appeal Court in Abuja had reinstated him despite the stance of the Edo State government.

On resumption on Monday, August 12, he warned that staff who failed to resume office would face the consequences of their action.

According to him, the judgement of the Federal High Court which reinstated him indicated that his office has never been vacant.

He also disclosed that he was saddened by the killing of a police officer attached to the Edo APC governorship candidate for the September 21 election.

He warned banks against conducting transactions with his office without his explicit approval, citing illegality.

He also revealed that he has requested the state governor’s approval to reinstate his aides but is still awaiting a response.







