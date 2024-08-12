Kano Govt Finally Lifts Curfew

CKN NEWS
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has officially lifted the state-wide curfew that was imposed following recent violent protests and widespread looting.

The Governor made this announcement during an inspection visit to the Kano State High Court premises at Audu Bako Secretariat, which was damaged during the unrest.

Governor Yusuf stated that the decision to remove the curfew was made after a joint security meeting, indicating that the situation in the state has stabilized.

With normalcy restored, businesses and other daily activities have resumed across Kano as residents return to their routines.

