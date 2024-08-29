Our Success Story Based On Three Cardinal " E" Strategies...Tony Elumelu Speaks On Heirs Holdings 14th Year Anniversary

The Chairman of Heirs Hodings Mr Tony Elumelu says the successes recorded in the past 14 years of the group are based on three " E ?" Principles

These are Enterprise, Execution and Excellence

Tony Elumelu spoke at the 14th anniversary Media Parley held Wednesday in Lagos, on Wednesday

According to him , Heirs Holdings was a child of circumstance borne out of a policy made by the Central Bank of Nigeria 14 years to retire all Chairmen of Banks who have stayed beyond certain years on their position

Heirs Holdings, a Nigeria-headquartered, leading African Investment Company, reiterated its commitment to improving lives of millions and transforming Africa’s economy.

According to him , Heir Holdings, “in 2010, set out with a bold vision to actively invest long term in Africa’s key strategic sectors to unlock Africa’s full potential.”

“Through the Group’s relentless dedication and resilience, it has demonstrated that an African institution can consistently generate long-term value, while leaving a legacy of success across Africa’s most vital sectors.”

He noted that “our journey has been defined by unwavering tenacity, enabling us to seize opportunities and uphold our vision and principles.

Most importantly, our efforts have fostered significant social impact, improving the lives of millions and driving inclusion within communities.

For us in our Group, it is about three vision, execution, enterprise and excellence.”

On her on part Dr Owen Omogiafo, the president/Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Group

said that “Transcorp Group is one Heir Holdings’ subsidiaries and through their investment in power, we are driving the energy sector by recognising that power is critical to the economic transformation of not just Nigeria, but the entire world.”

She said that “as at today, we account for about 15 per cent of Nigeria’s power generation. With our investment in distribution, we actually cover a landscape of over 130,000 square kilometres.

We have two power companies. Transcorp Power and Transafem Power which are direct investments; and we have an indirect investment in Abuja Electric Distribution.

According to her “Our hospitality business ( Hilton Abuja ) is also a leader in the hospitality sector of the country.”

Peter Ashade, group CEO of United Capital, on his own part said that the Company has created value to its shareholders and also contributed to the growth of the financial ecosystem.

Also, Adesimbo Ukiri, the CEO of Avon HMO, stated “we are contributing to the growth of the Healthcare sector in the country with our HMO facilities.

"We have impacted about 500,000 Nigerians through the services we provide at the hospitals and also to the health plans that we provide.

We have health plans at the HMO that cater for all classes of people. We have paid hospital claims of over N38 billion.”

On her part Omachi Chris-Asoluka, CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation

Omachi Chris-Asoluka, added that “our philanthropy has invested $100 million into the lives of 20,000 young African entrepreneurs, who have created 400,000 jobs on the continent and created networks and opportunities for many more.”

The group stated that “most recently, our financial services Group received a major boost to our pan-African expansion strategy by securing a licence to operate as an Asset Manager with coverage in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) regional bloc covering the Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte D’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Nger, Senegal and Togo.”

Heirs Holdings is a family-owned investment company with a deep commitment to invest in the Africa’s future.

Its diverse investment portfolio spans the power, energy, financial services, hospitality, real estate, technology, and healthcare sectors, with operations in 24 countries worldwide.

Mr Elumelu stated that the focus of the foundation is to grown future entrepreneur leaders in Africa

He appealed to other well meaning Nigerians and Africans to also invest in other critical sectors which would impact meaningfully in the lives of Nigerians and Africans as a whole

Heirs Holdings is fully engaged in key areas of the economy such as power , hospitality, oil and gas , banking , Insurance , Information technology etc

The wife of the Chairman of Heirs Holdings Mrs Elumelu also used the opportunity to thank the management team of the Group for their wonderful job in the past 14 years

She also thanked the media for being partners in progress and for highlighting the activities of the group