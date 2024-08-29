No One Can Deport Me From Canada..Woman Who Vowed To Poison Nigerians Boasts

Canada-based Nigerian woman, Amaka Patience Sunnberger, has dismissed the possibility of arrest or deportation after the Nigerian House of Representatives urged the Canadian government to prosecute her for inciting violence and genocide against Yoruba and Benin people.

In a viral video clip that started trending on X.com on Thursday, Sunnberger cited her Canadian citizenship as protection, stating that Canada’s legal system is unlike Nigeria’s, where arrests can be made without questioning.

She said, “Somebody just send me message, say them arrest me, say them wan deport me, with passport? I be Canada pikin.

“See am now, I dey house, why I go dey lie?

This comes after a video clip surfaced on Tuesday, showing her making threatening comments against Yoruba and Benin people during a virtual meeting on TikTok.

The woman, claiming to be a resident of Ontario, Canada, vowed to harm Yoruba or Benin individuals she encounters, sparking outrage and prompting the House of Representatives to request her prosecution.

The House of Representatives has written to the Canadian government, urging it to investigate and prosecute Sunnberger for her inciting comments, which it said violate international and Canadian laws.



