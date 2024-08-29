NLC President Ajaero To Honour Police Invitation Today

Barring any last-minute change in plans, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, will today (Thursday) honour the summons by the police over allegations of treason and terrorism financing.

Ahead of today’s visit to the police headquarters in Abuja, the NLC Central Working Committee, on Wednesday, issued a circular, mobilising the union members and affiliate associations for a march on the police head offices across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The police had, in an invitation last week, asked Ajaero to appear at the Force headquarters on Tuesday, August 20, by 10 am to answer questions on his alleged involvement in terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

The invitation came in the wake of a night raid by the police on the NLC national secretariat in Abuja.





The police said the raid was to uncover seditious materials in connection with the recent nationwide hunger or #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest.

Following the police summons, the NLC National Executive Council held an emergency meeting in the early hours of August 20, where they condemned the action, describing the allegations against Ajaero as trumped-up and politically motivated to silence organised labour.

The NLC NEC also resolved that the police invitation to Ajaero was too short and resolved to ask for a postponement of his appearance.

The NLC lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), later wrote to the police, asking that the meeting be shifted to August 29 as Ajaero was not available for August 20.

Falana, in the letter, said Ajaero had prior engagements lined up before the arrival of the invitation, adding that the police should furnish him with the details of the allegations against him.

In a Wednesday circular signed by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the NLC directed all its state councils and affiliates to gather today (Thursday) for a peaceful procession and prayer session in solidarity with Ajaero.

The circular read: “In response to the recent summons by the Nigeria Police Force for our President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, to appear for interrogation on trumped-up charges on Thursday, August 29, 2024, we call on all NLC affiliates and state councils to mobilise their members in Abuja and across the states to show solidarity.

“Details for Participation: In Abuja: All CWC members resident in Abuja and other members are expected to assemble at the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress by 8 am on Thursday, August 29, 2024, to accompany the President to the police for the scheduled interaction.

“In State Capitals: Members should gather at their respective state secretariats of Congress. From there, they will embark on a peaceful procession to their state police headquarters, where they will hold a prayer session until the president’s interaction with the police is concluded.

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers. We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session. If for any reason, the President is detained, all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike.