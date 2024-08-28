New Policy : Protests In Canada As 70,000 Foreign Students , Graduates Face Deportation

As Canada moves towards a major immigration overhaul, tens of thousands of international students have taken to the streets to protest the new policies introduced by the Justin Trudeau-led federal government.

According to a report by City News Toronto, approximately 70,000 foreign students participated in nationwide protests, with demonstrations occurring across provinces including Prince Edward Island, Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

In 2021, the work permit for international students under the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program was abolished, and last year, the federal government also introduced a two-year cap on international student visas.

In 2023, international students accounted for 37 percent of study visa holders in Canada, contributing to existing pressures from the housing crisis, unemployment, and other services. With the cap on student visas, the government expects a 35 percent reduction in the intake of foreign students.

To address this, the Canadian government in June announced that foreign nationals can no longer apply for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP) at the border.

Amid the protests, representatives from the student advocacy group Naujawan Support Network have warned that many graduates could face deportation once their work permits expire at the end of the year.

The situation has worsened with new provincial policies that have introduced a 25% reduction in permanent residency nominations.

“I spent six years taking risks to come to Canada. I studied, worked, paid taxes, and earned enough Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points, but the government has taken advantage of us,” Mehakdeep Singh, a former international student facing deportation, told City News Toronto.

Similarly, immigrant workers have staged rallies in recent months throughout Brampton, countering claims that they are to blame for local housing and job crises.