Multimillion Naira Houses Demolished In Lagos ( Pictures, Video )





In a move to tackle flooding in the state, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has commenced the demolition of structures built on the System 157 drainage channel along Orchid Road in the Eti-Osa area of the state.





The ministry's commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed this in a video and pictures shared on X.com on Thursday.





According to Wahab, this development comes after months of engagement with property owners whose buildings encroach on the vital drainage path.





He added that despite the engagements and a proposed redesigned plan, the property owners failed to comply with the agreed terms.





Wahab wrote, "After several months of stakeholders engagements with owners of property built on Systems 156 and 157 drainage path, the agreements to implement the agreed redesigned plan, which were not honoured/neglected by the community, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources commenced the removal of illegal structures built on the canal along the System 157 - Orchid Road - Eti Osa drainage channels to deflood the area."





The ministry similarly removed structures obstructing the free flow of rainwater and causing flooding in Okezie Ugbaja Street and other parts of Okota, Oshodi – Isolo Local Government Area.





Video Link