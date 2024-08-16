Breaking: 20 Medical Students Kidnapped In Benue

Gunmen have kidnapped more than 20 medical and dental students, along with a House Officer, in Benue State.

The students were en route to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu when they were ambushed by gunmen.

The victims, reportedly from the University of Maiduguri and the University of Jos, were traveling together when the attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the Otukpo area of the state.

The spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation has been launched into the abduction.

“Yes, the report of the kidnapping is true. It was received between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and an investigation is ongoing,” she said.



