Last Moments Of CP Abdulwaheed Ayilara

 These were the last moments of Akwa Ibom Commissioner of Police CP Ayilara moments before he went into the operation theatre where he eventually died

According to an eye witness who spoke on condition  of anonymity , when he wore the green theater operational wear, Late CP Abdulwaheed Ayilara asked the doctors to give him few minutes. He moved to one side and observed two rakaat naflah 

He sought forgiveness and said he has forgiven anyone that sinned against him. 

He went further to say he owes no one except two people. He said he promised someone money for cow for burial and also his lawyer ticket fare from Abuja to Lagos.

He concluded that; "should this lead to my death, NASFAT Mission Board should be called to take care of all the burial process." Allahu Akbar. 

All these happened on Wednesday 28th August before he gave up a ghost early morning of Thursday, 29th August, 2024 after a prostrate cancer operation 


