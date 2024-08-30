Breaking : Onyeka Onwenu's Funeral Held In Lagos ( Pictures, Video )

by CKN NEWS
0




 The funeral service for elegant stallion Onyeka Onwenu was held at The Fountain Church Ilupeju on Friday

The event which was attended by few friends and relatives was planned to be an exclusive event until CKN News broke the news 

In attendance were friends, family and associates of the artiste 

These are exclusive pictures from the Church service 

She will be buried at a private vault at Ikoyi today 

Pictures 
















Video via CKN News Instagram as body leaves Church for burial 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_SuObmooac/?igsh=MXJyYzYzNnNqd21hcg==


Facebook Video Post

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/suFSz9AP9hCGKHWF/?mibextid=oFDknk

