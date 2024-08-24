Largest Diamond In The World Discovered In Botswana

The largest diamond found in 119 years has been unearthed in a mine in Botswana.

It was found using X-ray technology at the Karowe Mine in central Botswana, the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corporation said.

The diamond is 2,492 carats and weighs around half a kilogramme.

It is too early to value it, but a similar, smaller gem found at the same mine in 2016 sold for $63m (£48m).

It is yet to be given a name – but was presented to the country’s president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, on Thursday.

“Wow,” he gasped as he beckoned a senior government official to come and take a look.

“It’s overwhelming. I am lucky to have seen it in time,” he added.

The diamond is the largest discovered since the Cullinan Diamond was unearthed in South Africa in 1905.

Botswana is the second biggest producer of natural diamonds in the world, behind Russia.

