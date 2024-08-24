Breaking: 20 Abducted Medical Students Rescued In Benue

The 20 medical students of University of Jos and University of Maiduguri abducted in Benue State last week are out of their captors’ den, the State Police Command confirmed last night.

Their rescue was made possible by the joint efforts of the military, police and the Department of State Security (DSS).

The operation was coordinated by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Details of the rescue mission were not available at press time yesterday, but the news must have come as a massive relief for the families, mates and friends of the freed students.

Spokesperson for the police command, Catherine Anene, in an SMS at11:15 yesterday simply said: “Kidnap victims released. Details will be released tomorrow (today) morning please,”

The students were seized penultimate Thursday on the Otukpo-Enugu Highway in Benue State while they were on their way to the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu.

About 48 hours after their abduction, one of the victims Aondona Kingsley, managed to get words across on his X to the outside world on their ordeal.

He said they were denied food during their first two days in captivity and were under threat of torture and death by the kidnappers who demanded a ransom of N50 million.

He said: “We were kidnapped on our way to Enugu for a convention @Nigerian_Doctor. They are requesting for 50 million for 20 of us medical students. Please help us and we haven’t eaten for two days 08163420157 –Pius that is who we are gathering the money with.”

In a separate message, he said: “They said they would start killing us tomorrow.”

Among the captives were Boniface Tizhe, Thomas Yahaya, Gabriel Jita Iwev, Boniface Okon, Dondo Fabian, John Bitrus Naga, Fortune Chima Umeh, Godwin Gregory Tumba, Monica Ejembi and Ogbonna George Chukwuebuka.

Others are Paul Nyampa Zira, Lawrence Victory Adaugo, Okopi Peter, Enger Benedicta, Kwaghaondo Aondona Kingsley, Paul Shantong, Victoria Cornelius, Pius Samson, Okan Adara and Dr. Luis Mmbamonyeukwu, a House Officer.