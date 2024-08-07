I Met Her A Virgin But She Slept With 15 Men Under My Roof, Man Tells Court

Mr Olaniyi Solomon has accused his estranged partner, Blessing Ifedayo, of sleeping with 15 men while they lived together.

The relationship produced a daughter (6) before they split in September, 2023.

The parties appeared in the popular television programme, Justice Court, presided over by Justice Funmi Asaolu over the issue of the child’s paternity.

Solomon, a fuel attendant, said, “Trouble started around last year June when her continued sexual affair with a neighbour who threatened to expose her if she refused his sexual demands got to me.

“I met her as a virgin but when this issue came up, she was fed up with sleeping with the guy because of persistent blackmail. She said I should swear with the Bible that I will not divorce her if she opened up to me and I promised to use the Bible.

“But I went further to demand that she tells the whole truth if she wanted my forgiveness. How many people she had slept with while with me and she counted 15 different men, crying. I cuddled her together with my daughter and promised to forgive her if she turned over a new leaf.”

He added that the relationship however later collapsed.

On her part, Blessing, who was pregnant for another man, said she had never denied him access to their daughter after they broke up.

She said she carried over 80 per cent of the responsibility when they were living together, adding that, “Solomon is a liar.”

Justice Funmi was yet to give judgement on the matter.

City & Crime further reports that the Justice Court is an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) court to settle civil cases aimed at reducing the workload of the conventional courts.

Justice Funmi, during the relaunch of the programme recently, reiterated that all cases before the court were real and that judgements were binding on both plaintiffs and accused.


 


