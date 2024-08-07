House Of Reps Denies Rifts Between Speaker , Deputy

The House of Representatives has observed, with consternation, the speculations in some sections of the media following the dissolution of the Ad Hoc Committee on Oil and Gas by the leadership of the House.

It is necessary to clarify that the action by the leadership was to ensure efficacy, independence, and effectiveness of the investigation.

Appallingly, some people went to town with speculations regarding the action of the leadership, with some making allegations of a rift between the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, while others alleged that there was an inducement for the appointment of a committee chairman.

The House of Representatives, therefore, wishes to clarify as follows:

1. That the House has its internal working mechanisms, which are enabled by Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides that "Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the Senate or the House of Representatives shall have power to regulate its own procedure, including the procedure for summoning and recess of the House."

2. That the leadership of the House reserves the right to disband/dissolve an ad hoc committee whenever the need arises;

3. That the action taken by the House to dissolve the Ad Hoc Committee on Oil and Gas Investigation did not contravene any rule of the House or any law of the land;

4. That at no time did the House leadership or anybody for that matter received inducement for the appointment of any committee chairman. It was an assignment diligently executed by the Selection Committee of the House between June and July 2023, which has a member from each of the states of the federation;

5. That there is no rift whatsoever between the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker regarding this or any matter; the duo enjoys a robust and cordial relationship. The two Presiding Officers also have mutual respect for each other, and will not allow anything to come between them.

The public should therefore disregard the speculations making the round in some sections of the media.

Furthermore, the House of Representatives wishes to implore journalists and the Nigerian media in general to always verify their facts and crosscheck with the appropriate quarters before going to the press with information that are nothing but falsehoods dished out as stories.

Finally, the House operates and open-door policy, and will remain open to the Nigerian public and the media regarding its activities.







