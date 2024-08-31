Full List Of Newly Promoted Police AIGs , CPs

The Police Service Commission on Friday promoted no fewer than 684 senior police officers to their next ranks

Among those promoted are eight Commissioners of Police, who were elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, while 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to Commissioners of Police.

The eight commissioners of police promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police are CP Benneth Igwe; Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command; Suleiman Mohammed Abdul, acting Assistant Inspector General of Police, PAB, Force Headquarters Abuja; CP Augustina Nwuka Ogbodo, CP Ebonyi State Command; CP Stephen Olanrewaju, CP Admin, Works, Force Headquarters Abuja; CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, CP Abia State Command; CP Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, CP Lagos State Command; CP Adegboyega Funsho Adegboye, CP Admin, FID, Abuja and CP Mohammed Bala Labbo, CP Communication DICT Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In addition, 52 Chief Superintendents of Police were also promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police, 525 Superintendents of Police were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police and 84 Deputy Superintendents were promoted to Superintendents of Police.

Similarly, one ASP, Patrick Ebhodahe, was also promoted to the next rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

A statement by the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the promotion was approved at the first Plenary Meeting of the new Board of the Commission held on August 30, 2024.

The statement partly read, “The Meeting presided over by the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, mni had in attendance, DIG Taiwo Lakanu, rtd, Honourable Commissioner and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

“The eight Commissioners of Police and 15 Deputy Commissioners were subjected to some form of assessment/examination, a condition now precedent for their promotion to the new ranks.

The 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police elevated to substantive Commissioners of Police are; DCP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, DCP State CID Taraba State Command; DCP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin, DCP DFA, Zone 5 Benin; DCP James Iroegbunam Nwokolo, DC DFA, Edo State Command; DCP Felix Nka Oben, DC Federal Operations, Force Headquarters Annex Lagos; DCP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin DC Armament, Directorate of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja; DCP Ugobueze Ogbodo, Deputy Commandant, Police Detective College Enugu; DCP Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, DC Department of Operations, Zone 11 Osogbo and DCP Taylor Lennox Olarewaju, DC, CCR, Lagos State.

Others are; DCP Sa’adatu Ismaila, DC Anti Human Trafficking Annex Lagos; DCP Olabode Adeleye Akinbamilowo, Deputy Force Secretary (DFS11), DCP Regina Cosmas Udoette, DC Department of Finance and Admin, Akwa Ibom State Command; DCP Francis Omatimeyin Gbiwen, DC, State CID Edo state Command; DCP Afolabi Wilfred Olatokunbo, DC Department of Finance and Admin, Delta State Command; DCP Ohiozoba Oyakhire Ehiede Acting CP Legal, FCID Force Headquarters Abuja and DCP Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya, DC, Department of Finance and Admin FID. “

Ani stated that the Commission Chairman, DIG Argungu said the Officers must engage in deliberate self-development through constant knowledge acquisition to be ready and equipped to face the challenges of 21st-century policing.

“DIG Argungu said henceforth, Police Officers must be subjected to formal examination before consideration for their promotion, stressing that it is a requirement imposed on all Federal civil and public Servants by the Public Service Rules. He said the Police Officers would not be exempt.

“The PSC Chairman said the Commission must also ensure that promotions in the Police will be merit-based and predictable. He assured that the Commission will not for any reason delay the promotion of deserving Officers but insisted that it must be earned,” the statement added.