Court Orders DSS To Freeze 20 Bank Accounts Linked To Female ‘Terrorist’





A federal high court in Abuja has granted the Department of State Services (DSS) permission to freeze 20 different bank accounts linked to one Aisha Abdulkarim, a suspected female terrorist.

The accounts, domiciled in eight banks, are to remain frozen for 60 days to enable the DSS to carry out a forensic investigation into the alleged acts of terrorism.

Also linked with the alleged acts of terrorism are Yehusa Idris and Abdullahi Babayo Umar, who are also in custody of the DSS.

Peter Lifu, the presiding judge, issued the order after Yunus Umar, DSS counsel, moved the application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1036/2024.

The lawyer said it was important to freeze the accounts to enable the DSS to have unhindered access during the investigation.

Although the DSS requested a 90-day freeze order, the judge granted 60 days, with a charge to the secret police to be diligent and fast-track its investigation.

Lifu held that the law presumes the suspects innocent for now and “must not be subjected to unnecessary hardships through the account embargo under the guise of whatever investigation”

The banks where the accounts are domiciled include Opay Digital Services Limited, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Union Bank of Nigeria, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, and First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Picture: female sharpshooter