DSS Raids NLC Headquarters Over EndBadGovernance Protest





Security operatives suspected to be from the Department of State Services (DSS) have raided headquarters of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over allegations that members of the organised labour sponsored the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Some labour leaders who spoke to Daily Trust on Wednesday night, said everyone in the building had left for their various residence when the operatives stormed the building.

One of the labour leaders said he spoke to one of the private security guards attached to building on phone and confirmed that the masked operatives with assorted rifles stormed there at about 10pm.

He said the guards told him that the operatives went directly to the 10th floor of the building where the office of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, is located.

The official added the guard confided in him that the masked operatives later came back to second floor where some offices belonging to NLC are located.

When contacted, the Head of Information at NLC Headquarters, Benson Upah, told our correspondent that a statement would be issued to that effect shortly but he was yet to release the statement as at when filing this report.

Efforts to get official reaction from the Department of State Services (DSS) proved abortive as calls to the spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya rang out.

He was yet to reply to a text message sent to him as at when filing this report at about 11:15pm on Wednesday.

CKNNews reports that hundreds of Nigerians had on Thursday August 1 hit the streets in some states and the Federal Capital Territory to protest against rising cost of living in the country.

However, the protest took a different dimension when some persons started calling for regime change.

Russian flag was flown in different parts of the country, forcing President Bola Tinubu to summon heads of security agencies to Aso Rock, where he ordered them to crackdown on those threatening democracy in Nigeria.

After the directive, the DSS and other security agencies conducted a series of raids and arrested dozens of persons.







