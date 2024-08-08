Akwa Ibom NYSC Coordinator, Driver Declared Missing

The National Youth Service Corps has declared the Akwa Ibom State coordinator of the scheme, Christopher Okun, and his driver, Daniel Effiong Asibong, missing.

It was gathered that Okun and Asibong went missing while travelling for an official assignment between Delta and Akwa Ibom states on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Confirming the development to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the Director of the Press and Public Relations Department, Eddy Megwa, stated that the duo were abducted during their journey.

Megwa lamented that despite all efforts, there had been no breakthrough in locating their whereabouts.

He stated that the NYSC was in contact with their families to gather information about their location but urged anyone with useful information to contact the scheme.

The vehicle they were using was a white Hilux with registration number “27D31FG”.

“Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should contact any of the 37 NYSC state secretariats, area offices, the National Directorate Headquarters in Abuja, or the nearest police station or security agency for prompt action,” Megwa said.

Okun assumed as the 19th coordinator of the NYSC in Akwa Ibom State in April 2024.