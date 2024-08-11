Businessman Assassinated Inside His Office In Benue State

A humanitarian worker and Executive Director of Concerned Youth Development Initiative (CYDI), Chris Terfa, has been reportedly killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen near Logo 1 axis in Makurdi metropolis, Benue State.

The deceased was said to have been gunned down Friday evening by the assailants who allegedly traced him to his office within the Logo 1 vicinity in Makurdi.

Terfa’s killers also reportedly shot at the security man on duty while trying to gain access into the office premises.

The assassins reportedly covered the deceased’s mouth with a pillow before shooting him.

Witnesses said that Terfa was rushed to the hospital after the gunmen fled but was confirmed dead on arrival.

His corpse was said to have been deposited at the morgue of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, had yet to confirm the incident as her telephone line was not reachable

It was learnt that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the murder.