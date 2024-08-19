APC Chairman Dies In USA

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, Isaac Omodewu, has died in the United States of America.

It was reported that Omodewu left Nigeria in November 2023 for a medical trip.

He, however, succumbed to death after close to a year, receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in the USA, where he was a citizen.

When contacted by our correspondent, the state Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, confirmed the development, saying he was dead.

“Our chairman is dead,” he simply said.


