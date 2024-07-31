Woman Murders Paralysed Husband, Dumps Body In Uncompleted Building In Abuja ( Pictures)

A woman identified as Rahimat Salaum has allegedly killed her paralysed husband in the Pegi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

SP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, in a statement on Tuesday, said the woman was arrested by operatives of the Command attached to Pegi Police Division on Monday.

According to Josephine, the woman was attempting to flee with the belongings of the husband before Police operatives swooped in and apprehended her.




“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband after a fight ensued between them. She subsequently led the police operatives to an uncompleted building where she had dumped the gruesomely burned body.

“While investigation is still ongoing, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to affirm that justice will be served in the matter, as he urged residents to be wary of their environment and report suspicious activities through the police emergency lines: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192,” the statement said.

 



