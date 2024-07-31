Reflections On Onyeka Onwenu, The "Elegant Stallion" By Azuka Jebose

Today, Nigeria mourns the loss of a beloved creative talent, Onyeka Onwenu. Rather than focusing on her passing, I'd like to share a personal reflection on how I came to brand her as the "Elegant Stallion."

In the 1980s, Onyeka was Nigeria’s beloved music diva and broadcaster. Her success in music and pop culture paved the way for her entry into movies when Nollywood exploded in the 1990s. Her iconic nickname, "Elegant Stallion," was born out of entertainment journalism and became a brand she proudly identified with until her death.

In 1987, I had the privilege of covering a Music Against Apartheid tour in Southern Africa, featuring Onyeka, late Sonny Okosuns, and Christie Essien-Igbokwe. As the entertainment editor of The Punch, I was invited to be the MC for the sold-out concert at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Sometimes in1987, a young Zimbabwean music promoter, Steve Chigorimbo, arrived to Nigeria's music business. He came from Harare and recruited famous Nigerian musicians for a southern Africa tour, billed as Music Against Apartheid. I was invited to cover that event. The night before a stadium sold out concert, Steve urged me to be the MC.

Earlier, the tour had taken the groups to Lusaka, Kitwe and Kabwe, major cities of Zambia.

The first major performance in Zimbabwe was at the Rufaro stadium. By midafternoon of the concert date, Rufaro stadium was packed with excited concert goers, including university students.

The mood was intense. When Onyeka walked onto the stage, she was poised, elegant and magnificent. She approached the microphone confidently; her band slowly began to belt out rhythms from her latest dance release then, Winnie Mandela, one of the tracks from DANCING IN THE SUN album.

She walked onto the stage, seduced the microphone, held it tightly as she smiled at the crowd: then she steadily began to caress the microphone. As she began to sing, toned back muscles of her legs cushioned, her neck vein vocals popped and pushed the smooth chocolate skins onto radiance.

The night before the concert, I met a young Zimbabwean woman named Zolfor West, who would later inspire the nickname "Elegant Stallion." After an unforgettable one night stand together, she called me her "stallion," symbolizing power and strength from our previous night’s happy ending rendezvous.

The next evening, as I watched Onyeka performed on stage, I was struck by her poise, elegance, and magnificence. I wanted to capture her essence in my review, so I drew inspiration from my encounter with Zolfor. I wrote: "Onyeka has matured from a saint to a sinner, from a pretender to a real performer. Here comes our Elegant Stallion."

That description stuck, and thanks to entertainment journalism, Onyeka Onwenu became synonymous with the "Elegant Stallion" brand. Today, we remember her as an iconic, hot, sexy, brilliant broadcaster, singer, and entertainer who left unforgettable moments on our lives. She has galloped into eternal sunset. Go well, my elegant stallion.

Azukajebose