Wike Vows To Keep Protesters Out Of Abuja

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared the FCT off-limits for the proposed hunger protests scheduled for August 1st.

Wike made this declaration after a security meeting in the capital on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists, Wike said, “To those who want to protest on the 1st of August, FCT is not available to any form of protests. We will not allow it.”

He explained that the day has been set aside for the celebration and issuance of certificates to the Chairmen of the six Area Councils and traditional rulers.

While acknowledging the right to protest, Wike said that it must be conducted within the bounds of the law. He urged Nigerians to work collectively to address the country’s challenges.

“We know that it is a very difficult period for the citizens, but we urge Nigerians to be patient,” he added.

Earlier, Wike visited the Saburi community, urging residents to shun the hunger protests and not associate with the protesters.

He appealed for patience, assuring the community that the hard times would soon be over.

The Minister promised to build a police station in Saburi and urged the Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, to establish a primary healthcare center in the community.